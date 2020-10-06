Benny Leroy Mainer

Ocala - Benny Leroy Mainer, 81, of Ocala, passed peacefully September 19, 2020. Benny was born on October 28, 1938 in Ocala, Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Alice (Younglove) Mainer. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Joyce G. Mainer of Ocala; his daughter Amy Mainer; his daughter Danielle Johnson, son-in-law Nicholas Johnson and grandchildren Mercedes, Lydia, Rue and Rikki, along with a large extended family, whom he dearly loved.

Benny graduated from Ocala High School in 1958. He was a retired Warehouse Supervisor for the City of Ocala purchasing department, and a long member of Central Christian Church. He was a great lover of music, camping, military history, animals and above all, his family. He enjoyed visiting with church members who were hospitalized, providing both company and comfort. He had great fondness for the mountains of north Georgia and North Carolina, and spent his summer vacations there camping with his family.

Family and friends will remember Benny for his easy conversation, his sense of humor and his abundant willingness to help others. He will be greatly missed by those he leaves behind.



