WATSON, BENNY

Benny Watson, 64, passed away on August 3, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Olivia Watson; children, Aaron Beverly, Denise Watson, Freddie Beverly, Benny Watson, Jr., Adrian Beverly, Lakesha Cornelius, and LaRhonda Williams; 17 grandchildren; sisters, Sylvia Slater, Karen Moore, and Gail Inman; brothers, Jason Goins, Ronnie Goins, and Earl Watson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service for Mr. Watson will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church located at 3861 SE Maricamp Rd. Ocala, FL 34471. Rev. Willis, Pastor. Due to Covid-19 a mask must be worn at the service, social distancing, and all Federal guidelines will be strictly enforced. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).



