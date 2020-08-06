1/1
BENNY WATSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BENNY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WATSON, BENNY
Benny Watson, 64, passed away on August 3, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Olivia Watson; children, Aaron Beverly, Denise Watson, Freddie Beverly, Benny Watson, Jr., Adrian Beverly, Lakesha Cornelius, and LaRhonda Williams; 17 grandchildren; sisters, Sylvia Slater, Karen Moore, and Gail Inman; brothers, Jason Goins, Ronnie Goins, and Earl Watson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Watson will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church located at 3861 SE Maricamp Rd. Ocala, FL 34471. Rev. Willis, Pastor. Due to Covid-19 a mask must be worn at the service, social distancing, and all Federal guidelines will be strictly enforced. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved