SCHROEDER,
BERNADINE M. 'BEA,' 91
NORTH LIMA, OHIO - Bernadine M. 'Bea' Schroeder, formerly of New Waterford, Ohio, passed away Friday morning, January 24, 2020 at Assumption Village in North Lima where she had been a resident for several years. She was 91.
Born in Oconto, Wisconsin, April 9, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Eva Bourassa Degeneffe. A member of the Oconto High School Class of 1945, for many years she lived in Ocala, Florida and moved New Waterford in 2010 to be near her family. For 42 years, she sold Avon products until retiring in 2014 and won countless awards for her achievements with the company. She was a member of St. Jude Parish in Columbiana and loved to travel and play Bingo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur H. Schroeder, on November 5, 1973. The couple married May 31, 1966. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Francis Degeneffe, and two brothers, Tom and Dan Degeneffe.
She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Cochran and her husband, Jim, of New Waterford; and two granddaughters, Nicole Price and her husband, Joshua, and Courtney Lindholm and her husband, Nicholas; as well as two great-granddaugthers, Maci Price and Sophia Lindholm. Other survivors include three sisters, Jane Pitchford, Rita Bitters and her husband, Roger, and Marge Steffes, and a brother, Michael Degeneffe and his wife, Carol.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the New Waterford Community Center from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
View Bernadine's memorial webpage and express condolences online at
www.dawsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020