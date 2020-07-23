1/
Bernadine Y. Jackson
JACKSON,
BERNADINE YVONNE, 62
Bernadine Y. Jackson was born to Booker T. James, Sr. and the late Florine Lawton James in Citra Florida. Bernadine was educated in the Public School of Marion County, graduating from Vanguard, Class of 1975.
She leaves to cherish her memories two children, Serenity A. Kelly and Turkessa N. Jackson; her father, Booker T. James, Sr. (Derrian); two sisters, Sylvia L. James and Tiwana D. James; two brothers, Ronnie L. James and Michael L. James (Sabriya); four grandchildren, Ju'wan K. Barton, McKenzie K. Goodwin, Ja'lyn K. Barton and Madison K. Goodwin; one great-grand child, Ja'Kalyn Florine Barton; one uncle, Tommy Lawton; three aunts, Laura Lawton, Mary McElerath, and Lillian Dean (Theodore); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing on Friday June 24, 2020 from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, FL 34475. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Bernadine Y. Jackson will be at Ocala Church of Christ, 500 NW 10th Avenue, Ocala, FL, on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1:00pm.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
