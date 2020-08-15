SMITH, BERNARD SR.



May 31, 1947 - August 12, 2020



Bernard Smith, Sr. was born in Marion County, Florida on May 31, 1947 to Will Smith (father) and Millie Maxey Green (mother). He attended Howard High School in Ocala, Florida, where he graduated in 1965. He later attended the Gupton Jones College of Funeral Ser-vice in Atlanta, Georgia, where he earned his Associate of Science degree.



Bernard was a dedicated and faithful husband, a loving father, and a loyal friend. He provided community service at Cunningham Funeral Home and Clarke's Funeral Home. Bernard was a member of Greater Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church of Ocala, Florida where he served for many years as church organist and psalmist. Many congregations in the nation have been blessed and impacted by his musical ministry.



To cherish his memories, Bernard Smith leaves his wife Katrina Johnson Smith; his sons Alvis Smith, Sr. (Latrela), Bernard Smith, Jr. (Youlonda), Kenneth Smith, (Mother: Deborah Summers), Delwyn Smith (Mother: Marquita Cogdell White), and Tevin Berneé Smith; his surviving siblings: Odell Green (brother) and Rosa Brown (sister); several grand-children: Alvis Smith, Jr, Malon Smith, Malians Smith, Syl-vanna Smith, Robert Camp-bell, Titiana Jones, Shonea West, Kysen Bernee Smith & Kyrie Smith; and a host of spiritual children whom he loved dearly.



The testimony of Bernard's life is wrapped up in the songs he sang:"" I WON'T COMPLAIN"", ""MY SOUL HAS BEEN AN-CHORED IN THE LORD,"" & ""WHEN I SEE JESUS, AMEN."" The Lord has called him home where he is...no longer bound, no more chains holding him. His soul is resting, and that's a blessing. Praise the Lord, HAL-LELUJAH!! He's Free!!



Viewing for the public will be held at Clark's Funeral Home in Ocala, Florida, on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 11:00 am - 5:00pm *Masks required to enter



There will be a Grave-side Service on Tuesday, Au-gust 18, 2020 at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Due to current cemetery restrictions, the services are limited to reserved family and friends. *Masks required to attend.

