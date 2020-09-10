SPENCER, BERNICE W.

Ocala - Bernice W. Spencer, 83, passed away September 6, 2020.

Due to the present COVID-19 restrictions, the Life Celebration for Ms. Spencer will be a private gathering. Reverend Richard Howard, Sr. will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation for family and friends will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12 Noon until 5pm. Please visit the website to submit online condolences.

*Those that plan to attend the visitation and/or funeral service, we encourage everyone to wear a face covering and practice safe social distancing.

'A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION.' www.sellersfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store