Home

POWERED BY

Services
Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
2238 NW 10th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 351-0566
Resources
More Obituaries for BERTHA GASKIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERTHA E. GASKIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BERTHA E. GASKIN Obituary
GASKIN, BERTHA E., 102
Mrs. Bertha Ellis Gaskin was born August 20, 1917 in Blitchton, Florida to the late Mr. Reuben and Mrs. Josephine Ellis. At an early age, she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and joined Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Mells as pastor. She attended Sunday school, church, and BYPU religiously.
Mrs. Gaskin received her formal education in the Public Schools of Marion County School System. She received her Associate Degree from Hampton Community College and she received her Bachelors Science from Bethune-Cookman College (University).
She was a dental assistant for five years, a house mother at Forest Hill School for girls while attending junior college and after graduating from Bethune-Cookman College became a teacher at the same school for girls.
Loved ones who mourn Grandma Bea's passing include the following, son, Eddie W. Gaskin, Jr.; son-in-law, Frank Washington; grandson, Remardo D. Washington (Linda); granddaughters, Shiyann Adams (Michael), Erika and Danielle Gaskin; eight great-grandchildren; four great grands; two god-children and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
Public viewing on Friday February 7, 2020 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Fl. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Gaskin will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00am at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 55 SW 3rd Ave, Ocala, Fl.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BERTHA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -