GASKIN, BERTHA E., 102
Mrs. Bertha Ellis Gaskin was born August 20, 1917 in Blitchton, Florida to the late Mr. Reuben and Mrs. Josephine Ellis. At an early age, she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and joined Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Mells as pastor. She attended Sunday school, church, and BYPU religiously.
Mrs. Gaskin received her formal education in the Public Schools of Marion County School System. She received her Associate Degree from Hampton Community College and she received her Bachelors Science from Bethune-Cookman College (University).
She was a dental assistant for five years, a house mother at Forest Hill School for girls while attending junior college and after graduating from Bethune-Cookman College became a teacher at the same school for girls.
Loved ones who mourn Grandma Bea's passing include the following, son, Eddie W. Gaskin, Jr.; son-in-law, Frank Washington; grandson, Remardo D. Washington (Linda); granddaughters, Shiyann Adams (Michael), Erika and Danielle Gaskin; eight great-grandchildren; four great grands; two god-children and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
Public viewing on Friday February 7, 2020 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Fl. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Gaskin will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00am at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 55 SW 3rd Ave, Ocala, Fl.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020