Bertha Elenor Wood

Orange Springs - Bertha Elenor Wood, 82 of Orange Springs, Fl. Passed away on October 11th, 2020 at her home.

Bertha was born on August 12, 1938 in Cullman, Alabama to Odis Thomason and Pearl Harp.

She graduated from Fort Lauderdale High School in Broward County. She worked as a Bus Driver and Trainer for Marion County Public Schools for 30 years. She also received numerous awards for Safe Driver.

Bertha enjoyed family gatherings,camping,fishing,ceramics and crocheting. Her ancestory were involved in Trail of Tears in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Bertha was preceded in death by her parents Odis Thomason and Pearl Thomason, Her brother Jim Thomason and sister Nadine Lull.

Survivors include her husband Willis Wood, three sons Keith,Royce and Marvin Wood all of Orange Springs, three grandchildren Jared,Connie and Ira Wood,and four greatgrandchildren.

Viewing will be held on October 17th at Roberts Downtown Chapel between 10:00 a.m.and 12:00

followed by the Funeral Service from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Charles Litzell officiating.

Burial will follow at Simmons Church in Citra, Fl.



