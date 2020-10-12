Bertha Lee Bennett

Our dearly beloved mother, Bertha Lee Bennett, transitioned to her Heavenly home on Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was born and raised in Portland, GA on April 24, 1937 to Henry and Ollie Mae Wiley (both deceased). She attended Portland Georgia Public School System. She met and married the love of her life, Lonnie L. Bennett (deceased) and to this union were born 8 children, seven daughters and one son. She was the last survivor of all of her siblings. Mother Bennett was a member of True Vine Church of God in Christ, Belleview, Fl. Her Pastor was Albert Jones. Mother's favorite song was Precious Lord Take My Hand. Her favorite scripture was Psalm 23. Her favorite color was Gold. She was most proud of her son, an Elder, her two Sons-in law, both Pastors, and two daughters both Evangelists Missionaries. She leaves to cherish her memories, eight children and a loving family. Seven Daughters: Gloria Jones (Albert), Janet Joyner (Emil), Betty Bennett, Margaret Murray, Priscilla Mobley (Lionel), Dorothy Ward, and Tara Bennett; One son, Walter Bennett (Erica); one God-son O. B. Samuel; 24 grands, 63 Great Grands; 15 Great Great Grands, 9 Great Great Great Grands, 9 Step Grands; and a host of sorrowing family and friends, Last but not least a loving neighbor, Ethel Dixon.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held graveside, Saturday, October 17, at 1:00 PM, at Burrell Memorial Cemetery, 4020 SE 84th Ln Rd Ocala (Santos) FL 34480. Public visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15th from 6-7pm at Summers Funeral Home 2238 NW 10th St. Ocala. Flowers maybe sent to Summers in care of O B Samuel Funeral Home, 352-528-3292. Resolutions may be faxed to 352-629-4434 or emailed to OBS34@aol.com.



