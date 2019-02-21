|
|
LESTER, BERTHA LEE
Ocala - Bertha Lee Lester, 76, passed away February 12, 2019.
Life Celebration for Ms. Lester will be held on February 23, 2019, 11:00am, Deliverance Church of the Living God, Inc., 1502 S.W. 3rd Street, Ocala, Florida, Pastor Shirley Thomas, will be conducting the words of comfort. Viewing will be an hour prior to services. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Lester's residence, 7411 N.W. 55th Avenue, Ocala, Florida at 10:15am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
Ms. Lester leaves to cherish her memories daughter, Sandra Pitts; son, Claster Bryant, III; grandchildren, Delrone, Taketia, Brian, and Malcolm; and five great grandchildren; sisters, Earlene Walters, Vera Foster both of Hartford, Connecticut and Irene Gunter of Ocala, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019