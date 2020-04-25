|
|
MARSHALL,
BERTRUM 'DENNY'
On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, Bertrum 'Denny' Marshall Jr., 42, husband, father, grandfather, son and brother of Ocala, FL, passed away unexpectedly at ORMC, in Ocala Florida. He will forever be remembered by his wife and Best friend of 19 years Erica Marshall and their three beautiful daughters, Acie, Kasey, and Mykenzee. He also had a precious granddaughter, Ava Mae. Denny was a dedicated husband and father. He loved and lived unselfishly for his girls. If you ask anyone that knew Denny to describe him in a few short words they would say 'His smile was contagious, he joked and pranked all the time, he spoke of his girls all the time, he was a true friend you could trust, and he had a great soul.'
Denny was passionate about his work as a pipefitter-welder. He loved ALL of his Union brothers near and far! Denny would tell stories about them for hours.
Denny enjoyed traveling for work, and never met a stranger. He was successful and fulfilled in his profession.
He also leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Heather Haithcock; his father, Bud Marshall (JoAnne); sisters, DeeDee McCadden (Macky), Jenee Scott, Beth Harrelson (Bert), Suzanne Barnes, and Dana Ashton. Denny will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, the family is saddened to not be able to have a formal service at this time. However, the family will be receiving a limited number of family and friends on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the home of Denny and Erica, 2605 NE 42 Pl, Ocala, FL. At this time you may, briefly, pay your love and respect to the family between 11-7 in time intervals. We will have masks available for anyone that needs it. In love, we ask that you follow safe health practices and social distancing. For more details and instructions please contact Erica at 352-266-2121.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020