DALKE, BESSIE JANE
Bessie Jane Dalke, 89, of Belleview passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Estelle's Hospice House in Ocala. Mrs. Dalke was a native of Summerfield, Florida and moved back to this area from Anchorage, AK in 1975 with her husband Al. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include sons, James Dalke, Jay Dalke; brother, Ralph Dillon Hackett; sister, Patsy Duquette; two grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Dalke; parents, Ralph and Alma Hackett; brother, Levin Hackett; and sister, Linda Caruso.
A graveside service will be held at 10am on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Crum Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com
