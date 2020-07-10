1/
BESSIE JANE DALKE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BESSIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DALKE, BESSIE JANE
Bessie Jane Dalke, 89, of Belleview passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Estelle's Hospice House in Ocala. Mrs. Dalke was a native of Summerfield, Florida and moved back to this area from Anchorage, AK in 1975 with her husband Al. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include sons, James Dalke, Jay Dalke; brother, Ralph Dillon Hackett; sister, Patsy Duquette; two grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Dalke; parents, Ralph and Alma Hackett; brother, Levin Hackett; and sister, Linda Caruso.
A graveside service will be held at 10am on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Crum Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview
5946 Se Robinson Road
Belleview, FL 34421
(352) 245-2424
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved