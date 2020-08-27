MITCHELL-THOMAS, BESSIE MAE

Bessie Mae Mitchell-Thomas, 77, passed away on August 17, 2020.

She leaves to cherish her memories children, Linda Honor, Johnathan Honor, Eddie Mitchell, Johnny Casey, Eddlene (Donahue) Johnson, Naomi Casey, Edrica (Randy Sr.) Hinton; and a great host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

Graveside services for Mrs. Thomas will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00p.m. in Bethlehem Church Cemetery located at 8750 County. Rd. 326, Ocala, FL 34482. Visitation will be Friday, August 28, 2020 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Due to Covid-19 a mask must be worn to all services , social distancing, and all Federal guidelines will be strictly enforced. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade)



