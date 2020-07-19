CROUSE, BETTE ANNE

Bette Anne Crouse, 87, of Ocala, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020 at Bridgewater Park Health and Rehab in Ocala.

Bette was born on December 15, 1932 to her late parents, Roy and Gladys (Gavey) Crouse. She was a member of the Second Congregational Church in Rockford, Illinois, where she directed the Boys Choir from 1948 to 1950. Bette was also a professional soloist from 1952 to 1959.

Bette lived in Chicago, Illinois from 1960 to 1978 and studied at the American Conservatory of Music in Chicago from 1959 to 1972. She did a considerable amount of concert, oratorio, and opera solo work while she worked full-time to support herself. She was the professional soloist at Flossmoor Community Church in Flossmoor, Illinois from 1959 to 1969, and the Conservative Congregation of the North Shore.

Bette retired from Public Administration Service (PAS) in 1994 as the Controller and Administrative Officer after a combined 34 years of service (17 years in Chicago and 17 years in Washington D.C.). She served as Treasurer and bookkeeper of the '1313 Federal Credit Union' in Chicago from 1974 to 1978.

In 1994, Bette moved to Oak Run Country Club in Ocala. She served on the Homeowners Association Board of Directors for 6 years, as Vice President in 1996 and President in 1997. She also served as the Facilities / Activity Scheduler from 1998 to 2006, Captain of the Crime Watch Program and Secretary and Treasurer of the Marion County Sheriff's Office Foundation.

In addition to her parents, Better if predeceased by her sister, Salle J. Crouse Maier who passed away on January 29, 2018.

Inurnment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Rockford, Illinois. Local arrangements are in the care of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services TimberRidge in Ocala.



