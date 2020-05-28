BUTLER, BETTY
Betty Butler, 83, passed away on May 23, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memories sons, Rudy Jacobs and Andre Jacobs; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sisters, Ernestine Coleman and Marian Rimes; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside service for Mrs. Butler will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1:00p.m. in Chestnut Cemetery. Visitation will be friday, May 29, 2020 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 28 to May 29, 2020.