CRAIG, BETTY 'TINA'
A resident of Ocala, FL died March 16, 2019 with her family by her side. Tina was born April 13, 1960 to Morris and Betty Cobb. She began singing publicly at two years of age. She performed with her brother and sister through out their teenage years. Tina devoted her talents singing in church choirs and worship groups. Her smooth soul-touching voice shared the love of Christ to all who heard her. Tina enjoyed using her creative talents in designing children's attire and custom flower girl dresses.
Tina is survived by her husband of 41 years, Bo Craig; daughters, Melissa Lowe and husband, Jason, Jessica Wilemon and husband, Travis; as well as her grandchildren, Mallory Norton and husband, Hunter, Ethan Lowe, Logan Wilemon, Brody Wilemon, Alora McEwan, Kyla McEwan. She is survived by her mother, Betty Cobb, her brother, Aron Cobb and wife, Lisa; and her sister, Teresa Duncan.
Memorial services will be held at Church of Hope Friday, March 22, 2019 at 5:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Estelle's House Hospice of Marion County. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, Ocala, FL 352-629-7171
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019