|
|
HAMILTON, BETTY JEAN
Betty Jean Hamilton, 74, passed away on November 7, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories daughters, Karen Lee (Anquan) and Lisa Clarkson (Jonathan); grandchildren; Anquan Lee, Jr., Daijha Lee, Kelana Clarkson, and Keith Clarkson, Jr.; brothers, Clyde Graham (Jean), Nathaniel Graham (Shirley), Leroy Graham (Hollie), Lorenzo Graham (Carmen), and Clarence Graham (Roberta); sisters, Yvonne Colson (Willie) and Vivian Bennett (Kenneth); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral service for Mrs. Hamilton will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Unity Temple International Fellowship located at 2351 NE 200th Ave., Williston, FL 32696. Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019