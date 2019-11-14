Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Unity Temple International Fellowship
2351 NE 200th Ave.
Williston, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY HAMILTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY JEAN HAMILTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BETTY JEAN HAMILTON Obituary
HAMILTON, BETTY JEAN
Betty Jean Hamilton, 74, passed away on November 7, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories daughters, Karen Lee (Anquan) and Lisa Clarkson (Jonathan); grandchildren; Anquan Lee, Jr., Daijha Lee, Kelana Clarkson, and Keith Clarkson, Jr.; brothers, Clyde Graham (Jean), Nathaniel Graham (Shirley), Leroy Graham (Hollie), Lorenzo Graham (Carmen), and Clarence Graham (Roberta); sisters, Yvonne Colson (Willie) and Vivian Bennett (Kenneth); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral service for Mrs. Hamilton will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Unity Temple International Fellowship located at 2351 NE 200th Ave., Williston, FL 32696. Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BETTY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -