PARKER, BETTY JEAN

Ocala - Betty Jean Parker, 89, passed away on July 2, 2020. She was born on July 15, 1930 in Headland, Alabama to L.J. Palmer and Connie Wingett Palmer. She moved to Ocala at an early age and was a graduate of Ocala High School. She worked at Florida Telephone Company for 40 years before retiring as a Supervisor.

She is preceded by her husband, James E. Parker; and her parents.

We would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Superior Residence at Cala Hills and Nurse Lisa and the caregivers of Kindred Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Living Waters Worship Center with Pastor John Childers officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.



