1/
BETTY JEAN STOCKER
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BETTY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STOCKER, BETTY JEAN, 70
Ms. Betty Jean Stocker was born on June 24, 1950 to Thomas and Lucille W. Stocker in Ocala, Florida. She was educated in Marion County Florida Public Schools graduating from Fessenden School.
Betty will be sorely missed and her memories cherished by her children, William Stocker (Gloria), Lawrence Vereen (Latonia) and Quincy McCoy (Craig); grandchildren, Travis Vereen, Shawanda Vereen, Santana Vereen, Tatyana McCoy, Lawrence Vereen and Latiana Vereen; missing her the most are her great grands, Emari, Jeremiah, Ray'nia Tre'suri, Anyra, Ty'lan, and Braelynn Vereen and Alayiah Matadeen; her brothers, Earnest Williams (Margaret) and John Williams, Thomas Stocker, and Jimmy Stocker (Gladys); her sister, Annett Wright; brother in law, Robert Johnson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Public viewing on Friday July 24, 2020 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Fl. 34475. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Betty Jean Stocker will be held at Sparr Community (Graveside) Cemetery, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Sparr Community (Graveside) Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
2238 NW 10th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 351-0566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Alfred Denmark
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved