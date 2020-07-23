STOCKER, BETTY JEAN, 70

Ms. Betty Jean Stocker was born on June 24, 1950 to Thomas and Lucille W. Stocker in Ocala, Florida. She was educated in Marion County Florida Public Schools graduating from Fessenden School.

Betty will be sorely missed and her memories cherished by her children, William Stocker (Gloria), Lawrence Vereen (Latonia) and Quincy McCoy (Craig); grandchildren, Travis Vereen, Shawanda Vereen, Santana Vereen, Tatyana McCoy, Lawrence Vereen and Latiana Vereen; missing her the most are her great grands, Emari, Jeremiah, Ray'nia Tre'suri, Anyra, Ty'lan, and Braelynn Vereen and Alayiah Matadeen; her brothers, Earnest Williams (Margaret) and John Williams, Thomas Stocker, and Jimmy Stocker (Gladys); her sister, Annett Wright; brother in law, Robert Johnson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Public viewing on Friday July 24, 2020 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Fl. 34475. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Betty Jean Stocker will be held at Sparr Community (Graveside) Cemetery, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00am.



