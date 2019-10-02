|
|
SPENCER, BETTY JEANNE
Betty Jeanne Spencer, born October 5, 1927 in Ocala, Florida, 91 years ago in the Old Munroe Hospital, left this earth on September 1, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Rueben and Annie Mae Bishop; her sister, Joyce Wood; and the love of her life, Eugene (Gene) Spencer.
She leaves behind a son, Robert Terry Spencer (Tina); and a daughter, Darrel Hudson; grandchildren, Todd Spencer, Heather Suver, Samantha Eiginger, Summer Sloan, Chase Hudson, Josh Spencer, and Jennee Hensley. She had eleven great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was raised in Weirsdale, Florida where she graduated Weirsdale High and Lettered in basketball. After high school she worked at Weirsdale Post Office where she met Gene. He took one look at 'Bett,' turned to his buddy and said, 'I'm going to marry that girl'...and so he did, Through their journey together they were active in church and the community. Betty was involved with, or in leadership roles in, The American Legion Auxillary, Girl Scouts, American Cancer Society, Ocala Symphony and Concerts, Ocala Civic Theatre (loved to act and sing), an Elder in the church, she was a honorary lifetime member of Presbyterian woman, and was instrumental in the beginnings of Meals on Wheels. She had a variety of jobs but her favorite were; teaching Bible in the school, teaching piano, interim church organist, recorder of sales at Mills Auction Market on Thursdays, and finally receptionist/collections for Dr. Marks and Chambers.
In her retirement years, traveling to see her grandchildren and son, and trips with her great friends filled her days with joy. When home, she loved being an active member with her PEO Chapter CT 'sisters.'
She loved people and absolutely loved, and adored her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, always coming up with endearing comments like, 'I love you ten dollars worth.'
As a true southern girl, manners were important, but fun and humor were too. She was filled with so many stories about her life with friends and family.
We wish to thank Carolyn Cooper and Joyce Williams for being exceptional caregivers to Mom. We also want to thank everyone who grew up with us, their parents who helped shape us and provide us with a sense of community...of family.
A celebration of her life will be held at First Presbyterian Church Ocala Florida on October 5, 2019 at 10:00 am. a small reception immediately following the service. A private graveside ????
In lieu of flowers, please donate to First Presbyterian Church music fund.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019