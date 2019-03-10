Home

ASHBROOK, BETTY JOYCE
Betty Joyce Ashbrook, 86, our Beloved Matriarch of the Ashbrook family, was called home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Ocala, FL. Betty was born on February 4th, 1933 in Cynthianna, KY, the youngest daughter of Milton B. and Anna Florence McClain.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Clay Talbott Ashbrook.
She is lovingly remembered by her three daughters, Lisa Chance (Grant), Lori Parada (Nick), and Lesley Hall; her twelve Grandchildren, (preceded in death by, Blair Lorin Goodmanson); and thirteen great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 4:30 PM Sunday, March 17, 2019, at First Christian Church, 1908 SE Ft. King St., Ocala, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Ocala Elks Lodge, 702 NE 25th Ave., Ocala. Bring your memories and stories to share. Betty's family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Women's Pregnancy Center, 1701 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL 34471. Condolences for the family may be left at
www.robertsofdunnellon.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
