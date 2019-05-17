|
|
PIERCY, BETTY
Betty Piercy, 88, peacefully entered eternal life on April 2, 2019.
She joins Jack, her husband of 61 years, who predeceased her seven years ago.
Betty was born in Greenville, SC, moved to Asheville, NC and made her final move to Marion County FL in 1965. She was a very devoted wife to Jack and loving mother to her children.
Left to cherish her memories are daughters, Angela Dansby (John), Mary Burres (Jim); sons, Mike and Kevin; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; numerous cousins and friends. Betty knew no strangers and will truly be missed by anyone who knew her.
The family would like to thank Brookdale Paddock Hills Assisted Living for their care of Betty the last seven years and Hospice of Marion County - Estelle's House for making Betty's last days comfortable.
A celebration of life memorial service for Betty will be held at First Baptist Church of Belleview on June 8, 2019 at 2:30 PM. The family will meet with guests one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to Hospice of Marion County PO Box 4860 Ocala, Fl 34478-4860 or to .
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 17 to May 18, 2019