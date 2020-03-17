|
|
ROBERTS, BETTY SUE
Betty Sue Roberts, age 84, of Groveport, Ohio, passed on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her winter home in Ocala, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her dear and loving husband, Thomas Lee Roberts, in 2013.
She was the daughter of the late Ewing and Anna Salisbury Gibson and was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Daniel Boone Gibson; her sister, Opal Irene Gibson, and her husband, Carroll Childers; her brother, Harry Richard Gibson; and her loving brother-in-law, Drexel Mitchell.
She has the most wonderful, loving and caring son, Michael Lee (Allison) Roberts; a sweet sister, Ruby Jean Mitchell; special nephew, David (Betty) Childers; great-nephews, Nathan Childers, Brian (Jennifer) Childers, and their children, Austin and Addison.
She is also survived by loving brother-in-law, Richard Roberts; special nephew, James (Cassie) Roberts, and their children, Alex and Morgan; and special nephew, Ronald (Amy) Roberts, and their children, Lee and Kyle.
She also shared her life with her special family of close friends and neighbors. You all meant so much to her.
Sue retired from Columbus City Schools; she was a lifetime member of Ohio Retired Teachers Association and Franklin County Teachers Association. She was a member of Good Shepherd Church, Blacklick Ladies Golf League and Ocala FL Golf League. She
enjoyed playing tennis with her family and friends, biking, planting flowers, taking photos, and playing golf with Michael and Allison.
Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, March 17 from 5- 8 p.m. at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, Ohio, where the funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 18 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Brian Humphrey
officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Donations to Hospice of Marion County, Florida
(hospiceofmarion.com) in her memory are much appreciated. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020