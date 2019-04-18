|
|
BULLARD,
BETTY SUZANNE 'MISSY'
Betty Suzanne 'Missy' Bullard, 57, passed away on April 15, 2019 in Perry, FL. Betty was born February 13, 1962 in Ocala, Florida to Arthur R. Bullard and Minnie Velma Baxley Bullard.
Missy was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Martin Baptist Church. She was a friend and loved by many, Loved to fish and do crafts. She could always make ya laugh, even in the hardest of times and was a great cook. She will be missed for she was indeed a blessing to have in our lives.
Missy was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur R. Bullard and Minnie Velma Baxley Bullard; a brother, David Harold Bullard; and a sister, Glenda Bullard Dietrich; and Carl Dietrich and Shirley Baggs Bullard.
Missy is survived by her soul mate, Ted Johnston; daughter, Jamie D. Ritchie, grandchildren, Cody and Rachel Perry; brothers, Arthur Lee Bullard of Cottonwood, AL, Robert 'Bob' Bullard of Steinhatchee; her two sisters, Sharon Juday and her husband, Paul, of Martin, GA, Kathy Carroll of Hog Valley, FL; as a well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry. Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019