WRIGHT, BETTY
Betty Wright, 69, passed away on May 30, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memories son, Alphonso Young; two grandchildren; siblings, Nathaniel, Josephine, Vivian, Benjamin, Andrew, Carolyn and Pauline; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside service for Ms. Wright will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 3:00p.m. in Faith Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Visitation will be Friday, June 5, 2020 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m.at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Betty Wright, 69, passed away on May 30, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memories son, Alphonso Young; two grandchildren; siblings, Nathaniel, Josephine, Vivian, Benjamin, Andrew, Carolyn and Pauline; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside service for Ms. Wright will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 3:00p.m. in Faith Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Visitation will be Friday, June 5, 2020 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m.at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.