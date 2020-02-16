|
ALEXANDER,
BETTY YVONNE
Betty Yvonne Alexander, 76, peacefully passed away on February 12, 2020, in St. Augustine, FL, surrounded by her close family. She was born January 13, 1944 in Pennington Gap, Virginia the daughter of the late Ezra and Nell (Parks) Cooper. Betty was a native of Pennington Gap, Virginia and moved to the St. Augustine area from Ocala in 2006. Betty worked for Marion County ARC from 1972 to 1997, from where she retired as Interim Director.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Steve Alexander; her daughter, April (Clay) Moore; her son, Shane (Jana) Alexander; seven grandchildren, Joey North, Shane Alexander II, Kristen (T.J.) Heath, Stephen and Ernie Ziembroski, Macy and Jackson Winter; her brothers, H.L., Dexter, Ben, and Charles Cooper.
Predeceased by her brothers, Don and Jeff Cooper.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00PM on February 17, 2020 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala , FL, 34470. A visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Marion County ARC, where Betty dedicated many years of her life and expressed deep care for throughout her life. Online condolences may be sent at
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020