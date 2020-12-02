1/1
Bettye Jean Marsh
Ocala - Mrs. Bettye Jean Marsh 76 of Ocala answered the heavenly call on November 25, 2020. She was born to the late willie Williams sr. and Eartha Lewis Williams. Mrs. Marsh was a graduate of Howard High Class of 1961. She was also a member of the Church of Christ. She was employed for 40 years at Lockheed Martin as a Line Supervisor. She leaves to cherish her memories, her children Latanga Pinellas, Donna Thorpe(Eddie), Laquita Bryant(Darrin), Rena Little McNeil, Vinson Marsh(deceased) and Chandra Marsh, her siblings, Loetta Vereen, Annie Morgan(Willie), Mary Alice Johnson, Loretta Vereen (Phillis), Willie Williams Jr. (Roetta), Beauford Williams(Teresa) 19 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends. Visitation will be held on Friday December 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Funeral services for Mrs. Marsh will be held on Saturday December 5, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Eric Cummings, Pastor. Please be mindful that we are still in a pandemic and to attend the viewing or the service you must wear a mask and your temperature will be checked at the door. Arrangements have been entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry. "Providing a memory that will never fade."

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
10:00 - 05:00 PM
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
DEC
5
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
