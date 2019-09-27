|
SCOTT, BETTYE ROBERTS
SEPTEMBER 22, 2019
Mrs. Bettye Roberts Scott, age 86, of Ocala, Florida, currently residing in Georgia, died in hospice Sunday, September 22, 2019 following an extended illness.
A small memorial service is being planned by her family for October 4, 2019 at 4:00 PM at the United Methodist Church, Copperhill, TN. Pastor Tom Reed will officiate. As per her wishes, she will be cremated by Poole Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Woodstock, Georgia. A celebratory service for the release of her cremains will be planned at a later date in Ocala, Florida.
Mrs. Jack Scott was a native Floridian, born in Volusia County, the daughter of Olin Roberts and Violet Roberts of DeLand. She attended high school in DeLand and was a student at Stetson University. She spent her working career as an Executive Secretary and Administrative Assistant, most noteworthy being to the respective Deans of Stetson in Florida and Oglethorpe University in Atlanta. Mrs. Scott possessed a strong dedication to community volunteerism to those in need. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Ocala and worked with her church and with Interfaith in many local projects on an individual and group basis. She was a lifelong animal lover and provided a loving home for many pets over the years. Her major passion was amateur tennis. She was athletic and her team won many local and regional matches.
Bettye is predeceased by her husband, Jack Scott.
Survivors are her children, Karen S. Burson and her husband, Forrest, of Tucker, GA, Sharon S. Luke and her husband, Lance, of Turtletown, TN, Jennifer S. Robertson and her husband, Gregory, of Columbia, MO; grandchildren, Matthew Robertson and his wife, Anne, and their children, Colton and Marissa, Michael Robertson, Timothy Robertson and his wife, Holli, and William Luke.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to United Methodist Church, 146 Scenic Drive, Copperhill, TN 37317, 423-496-4931; or to PAWS, Atlanta, 5287 Covington Hwy., Decatur, GA 30035, 770 593-1155, www.pawsatlanta.org. Poole Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Woodstock, 1970 Eagle Drive, Woodstock, GA 30189, 678-932-2097 is handling the proceedings.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019