LAYMAN, BEVERLEY 'SUE'
It is with great sadness that the family of Beverley 'Sue' Layman announces her passing on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the age of 67 years, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Sue is survived by her husband, Dave; son, Bernie, and wife, Teri Layman; daughter, Shaun Ulrich, and special friend, Tommy Cuevas; sister, Pat Vincent, and brother-in-law Roger; and grandchildren, Henry and Maggie Layman, and Logan and McKenna Ulrich.
She was predeceased by her mother, Hilda Durrett; and father, J. R. Durrett.
Sue was born in Staunton, Virginia on August 29, 1951. She was a proud graduate of Robert E. Lee High School in 1969 and attended James Madison University. On September 10, 1970 she married Dave upon his return from basic training. On November 5, 1971 and October 21, 1977 respectively, she welcomed two amazing children who were the most important part of her life.
Sue was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, and cousin. She was a talented musician and singer who loved music. She was a devout Christian who when parting company with friends or strangers always shared, 'I hope your day is filled with blessings.' Sue was a warrior in her battle with cancer and was an encourager and shared her faith and prayer with others afflicted as well. Her personality was infectious and one who never met a stranger. She will be forever missed and cherished by all who knew and loved her.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on March 31, 2019 at Church of Hope, 3233 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, FL 34471. Reverend Mark Cummins will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage donations to the .
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019