|
|
BUSTER, BEVERLY ANN
Beverly Ann Buster, age 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born on December 5, 1970 in Orlando, Florida, the daughter of Charles 'Mike' Buster and Pamela Hurlbert Buster.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Madge and Bruce Hurlbert and Della and Paul Hunt; and her brother, Michael D. Buster.
Beverly was a graduate of Dunnellon High School, Dunnellon, Florida; College of Central Florida, Ocala, Florida and she also graduated ETSU with a degree in Criminal Justice and Psychology. She enjoyed cross stitching, which she always gave to her friends, and she enjoyed reading. Her passions were her fur babies, family, genealogy, auto racing, watching Downton Abbey, Star Trek and all things historical.
Beverly had no idea of the profound affect she had on all that she touched. Everyone who knew her will remember her for her sense of humor, wicked laugh, her sweet, special, caring, kind and compassionate demeanor. She always saw the best in her friends, lifted them up and always went the extra mile. She was an unselfish, humble and beautiful soul and was most definitely an angel before she became an angel. Her heart was altogether too grand and marvelous for this world.
She is survived by her loving parents, Charles 'Mike' Buster and Pamela H. Buster; her beloved fiancé, Karl Coe; brother, David Buster (Tricia); and her uncle, Bruce M. Hurlbert (Janet).
Beverly's family will receive friends on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City, Tennessee from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. for a visitation to share memories of Beverly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Washington County Animal Shelter in loving memory of Beverly Ann Buster. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Buster Family.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019