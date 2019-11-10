Home

Beverly Ann (Cronk) Smith

Beverly Ann (Cronk) Smith Obituary
SMITH,
BEVERLY ANN (CRONK)
Mrs. Beverly Ann (Cronk) Smith, 83, passed away on October 25, 2019 at Legacy House in Ocala. She was born January 21, 1936 in Norwalk, Ohio. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Ocklawaha, FL. She moved to Florida as a child. She retired as an office manager from Woolworth's downtown Orlando.
She is survived by her sister, Ann Barnhill (Glen) of Casselberry, FL; daughter, Amber Edmonson; three grandchildren; and three great grandchildren of Ocala; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Smith; her mother, Caryl Cronk of Orlando; her father, Glenn of Norwalk, Ohio; her sisters, Mardelle Cherms of Sharpes, FL, Jessie Hewett of Winter Park, FL, Glenna Hewett of Orlando, FL, Juanita Kinard of Orlando, FL; and her brother, Eugene Cronk of Norwalk, Ohio.
A funeral service will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 5740 S. Pine Avenue, Ocala, FL 34480.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
