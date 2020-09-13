1/1
BEVERLY B. WOLFE
WOLFE, BEVERLY B.
Beverly B. Wolfe, 85, of Ft. McCoy, Florida passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Beverly was born in Somerset, NJ and moved to this area in 1981. Bev was a retired LPN that worked at Jersey Shore Medical Center, in Neptune, NJ and then the Marion County Sheriff's Department with the Department of Corrections and was the owner of Bev's Bargain Barn in Ft. McCoy. She was Methodist by faith and was the founder and leader of the 4-H Club - Knight Riders of Wall, NJ.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Clarence Wolfe; two brothers, Robert Dennis and Bill Dennis; sister, Linda Alton; two son in laws, Ray Gastelu and Bobby Cobb.
Bev is survived by her children, Debbie Gastelu, Karen Cobb, Jerry (Amy) Wolfe and Brenda (Paul) Parker; sister, Pat Dalton; three grandchildren, Jessica (Colby) Elsass, Casey Wolfe, and Joe Wolfe; one great granddaughter, Zoey Elsass.
Celebration with the family at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Hospice of Marion County or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Bev.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
