GORDON, BEVERLY
Ocala- Beverly Louise Gordon born Dec 5th 1929 passed away June 10, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Gordon; and daughters Midge and Jerri.
She is survived by her son, Scott Gordon, daughters, Melissa Upham & Heather Sharlaw; Grandchildren, Jericho Upham, Lisa Upham, Dustin Gordon, Megan Gordon, Mary Thacker, Nathan, Katherine, Laura, Sharlaw; and 15 great grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life Saturday, June 22nd 2019 at 2pm at the Ocala West Church of the Nazarene. 4884 SW 60th Ave Ocala Fl. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to .
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 16 to June 17, 2019