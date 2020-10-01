Beverly Jo Isenhart

Ocala - Beverly Jo Isenhart, age 52, passed away September 18, 2020 after a short battle with brain cancer.She was born December 22, 1967, in Toledo Ohio. The youngest child of Bob and Billie Sapp. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Her family was very important to her. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. She is survived by her husband Kelly, daughters Nicole, Brooke, and Kyra. Sons Tygar, Dawson and Levei. Stepchildren Samantha and Eric. Eight grandchildren. Siblings Robin (Reed), Marcy (Ron) and Marty (Vicki). Lots of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Melinda Gzegorzewski, sister Bonnie Flahiff and niece Lee Anna Windnaglle. Cremation arrangements are being handled by Roberts Funeral Home Bruce Chapel West.



