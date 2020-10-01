1/1
Beverly Jo Isenhart
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Jo Isenhart
Ocala - Beverly Jo Isenhart, age 52, passed away September 18, 2020 after a short battle with brain cancer.She was born December 22, 1967, in Toledo Ohio. The youngest child of Bob and Billie Sapp. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Her family was very important to her. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. She is survived by her husband Kelly, daughters Nicole, Brooke, and Kyra. Sons Tygar, Dawson and Levei. Stepchildren Samantha and Eric. Eight grandchildren. Siblings Robin (Reed), Marcy (Ron) and Marty (Vicki). Lots of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Melinda Gzegorzewski, sister Bonnie Flahiff and niece Lee Anna Windnaglle. Cremation arrangements are being handled by Roberts Funeral Home Bruce Chapel West.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bruce Ocala Funeral Home-West
6241 SW HIGHWAY 200
Ocala, FL 34476
3528542266
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved