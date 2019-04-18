|
WATERS, BEVERLY LYNELL
Lowell - Beverly Lynell Waters, 55, passed away April 10, 2019.
Life Celebration for Ms. Waters will be held on April 20, 2019, 11am at United Missionary Baptist Church, 15301 NW 44th Avenue Road, Reddick, Florida. Reverend Allen Waters, Jr. will be conducting the words of comfort. A wake service will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday at 6pm. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 3280 W. Hwy 329, Lowell, Florida at 10:15am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019