BIILIE (NORA) ANN MARTIN DRAPER
DRAPER, BILLIE (NORA) ANN MARTIN
Billie (Nora) Ann Martin Draper, age 97, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Formerly of Ocala, she was residing with her daughter in Tallahassee, Florida. Born to Robert and Nora Harrell Martin on July 1, 1922 in Ocala, Florida, she grew up in Ocklawaha, Florida, and graduated from Summerfield High School. She moved to Ocala, Florida, with her beloved husband, Luther C. Draper, Jr., and daughter, Ann, in 1959. She was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church, Ocala, FL. Billie Ann enjoyed reading and spending time with family.
Her husband; three infant children, Robert, Susan Elizabeth, and Peggy Lind; parents; seven sisters; and two brothers predeceased her.
Survivors include her daughter, Ann D. Jenkins of Tallahassee, FL; two grandchildren, Matthew Christopher Jenkins of Tampa, FL and his spouse, Stephanie, and Ashley Elizabeth Jenkins of Tallahassee, FL; and three great grandchildren, Tessa Elizabeth Jenkins, Jackson Alexander Jenkins, and Kinsley Adalynn Brooks.
Billie Ann was laid to rest beside her husband at the Ocklawaha Community Cemetery, Ocklawaha, Florida. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Florida United Methodist Children's Home.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner on Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home, Bruce Chapel East
2739 SE Maricamp Road
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 732-9944
