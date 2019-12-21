|
LASSITER, JR.,
WILLIAM HARRISON
Bill Lassiter, 90, of Ocala peacefully passed away at home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
Bill was born on May 20, 1929 and joined the US Marines after high school. Bill was the proud owner of Florida Moving and Storage in Jacksonville, FL. He retired to Oak Run in Ocala. In his retirement, Bill enjoyed golf, poker and Karaoke. with his many friends in Oak Run.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, BJ Lassiter; his daughter, Darlene Lassiter Averill; and her children, Lauren Fryburg and Nathan Skinner. Bill leaves behind a large loving extended family of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A remembrance service will be held at Roberts Bruce Chapel West, 6241 S.W. State Road 200. Ocala, FL 34476 on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Marion.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019