Billy Roberts
Billy Roberts
Billy Roberts, 82 passed away October 28 at Legacy House. Billy was born August 16, 1938 in Bronson, Fl. to Ben and Sallie Roberts. Billy grew up in Ocala graduating from Ocala High in 1956. After high school he joined the Army serving from 1956 to 1959. In 1959 he started working at the Ocala Star Banner and worked there for over 40 years before retiring. He was a Gator fan, loved fishing, but most of all loved his family. Billy is survived by his wife Martha (Marty), son Lance (Stephanie), granddaughter Lauren (Michael), great grandchildren Hayden and Lottie. Grandson Timothy (Channing) and great grandson Clark.
Billy asked that there be no service.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
