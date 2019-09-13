|
BAYLOR, BLAIR D.
Blair D. Baylor, 74, of Ocala, Florida passed away August 31, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 10, 1944 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Blair enjoyed life and family and kept his positive attitude even while struggling with the complications of lung cancer.
He was always busy planning things for the future. He spent hours in the yard making an inviting paradise for birds and butterflies. He kept up on technology and current political affairs.
Having the grandsons, Blair and Owen, come for a visit was always a treat or going to watch them in an exciting soccer match. He was always thinking about activities to entertain them when they came to stay during the summer.
Blair was very proud of his sons, Daniel and Brant. He took pride in their accomplishments and the good lives they have made for themselves.
Blair is survived by his wife, Freddie, of 51 years. He leaves behind his two sons, Daniel Baylor (wife, Jennifer), Brant Baylor; and his two grandsons, Owen and Blair. They all brought him much joy and he will be missed by them all,
Services will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 11:00 at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home located at 954 E. Silver Springs Boulevard. Families and friends please gather to visit at 10:30.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019