HARRISON,

BLANCHE KEENE

Blanche Keene Harrison entered eternity on May 12, 2020 at the age of 96 surrounded by loving family. She was born in Freeburn, Kentucky on November 15, 1923.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Will F. Harrison, whom she was married to for 77 years (she kept counting after his death)!

She is survived by two brothers, Maurice Keene and Lowell and Fern Keene, as well as four children, Will and Peggy Harrison, Brenda and Allen Kinsey, Paula and David Williamson, and Lynelle and Danny Fairchild. Grandchildren include Joey Harrison (deceased), Dana and Kris Cole, Jodi and Darren Antonucci, Derek Fairchild, Hilary and Nic Gilbert, and Harrison Fairchild. Great grandchildren include Kristopher Cole, Tanner Cole, Will Cole, Cody Antonucci, Clayton Antonucci, Carson and Caroline Gilbert. Her memory of gentle kindness will live on through all who knew and loved her.

The family wishes to thank her loving church family at the Central Church of Christ, and her wonderful caregivers.

Due to this pandemic there will be no service. The family wants to thank the Hospice of Marion County, who was wonderful to our mother.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store