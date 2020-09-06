KENDRICK,

BOBBIE JACK 'PAPA'

Silver Springs - Bobbie Jack Kendrick, 72, passed away September 1, 2020. Born and raised in Ocala, FL, on January 25, 1948, to the late Linwood Harvey Kendrick (aka 'Bill') and Doris Summerville. He retired with Townley Manufacturing as Vice President of Technical and Sales after 35 years. He graduated from Ocala High School in 1966 and went on to serve in the United States Army. He later earned his college degree at Central Florida Community College.

Bobbie Jack loved the outdoors, especially avid in fishing. He won a Bass Master Championship alongside his brother Dale Robert Kendrick and many other bass fishing competitions.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Doris Kendrick; his brother, Jerry Lynn Kendrick (Anna); and son in law, Ronald Amos (Shannon).

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Kinsey Kendrick; daughters, Sherri Kendrick Walker (Timothy), Shannon Kendrick Amos; son, Bobbie Jack Kendrick II 'Bobo' (Morgan); brother, Dale Robert Kendrick (Sherry); grandchildren, Haleigh, Jeremy, Courtney, Jared, Kendayl, Allysa; great-grandchildren, Liam, Landon, Jamie, Savannah, Barrett and Nash ; nieces and nephews, Kayleigh, Laney, Drake, Joshua and Jeremiah, and many great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL. Funeral service will be 11:00 am, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Countryside Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Kikendall and Pastor Vaughn Foust officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Waldena Cemetery, Lynne, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store