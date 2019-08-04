Home

Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc
19939 E Pennsylvania Ave
Dunnellon, FL 34432
(352) 489-2429
BOBBY GENE O'NEAL

BOBBY GENE O'NEAL Obituary
O'NEAL, BOBBY GENE
Ocala- Bobby Gene O'Neal, 78, died on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Ocala, FL.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Landmark Apostolic Church, 525 SE 3rd Ave., Williston, FL 32696. There will be a public viewing held at the church one hour prior to service time. Burial will be held at Ft. Christmas Cemetery in Christmas, FL at 3:30 PM.
robertsofdunnellon.com
Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
