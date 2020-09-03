ARCHIE, SR., BOBBY LEE

Bobby Lee Archie, Sr., 74, transition this life on August 28, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memories children, Vanessa Hope, Bobby Archie, Jr., Jill Brown, Syretta Archie, and Jason Jennings; 13 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sisters, Florence Archie Jacobs and Estelle Frazier; brother, Joseph Cogdell, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.

Graveside service for Mr. Archie will be held Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 1:00p.m. in Shady Grove Church Cemetery located at 9225 SW 27th Ave. Ocala, FL 34476. Visitation will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Due to Covid-19 a mask must be worn to attend all services, social , all Federal guidelines will be strictly enforced. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).



