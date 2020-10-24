1/1
Bobby McGinnis
Ocala - Bobby McGinnis, 73, passed peacefully surrounded by family, at his home in Ocala, FL on October 13, 2020.
Bobby was born in Clinton, OK on July 11,1947, son of R.H. and Nadine McGinnis. He was raised in Caney, KS with his four siblings; LaJuan Weiss, Dan McGinnis, Alishia Fox and Chris McGinnis.
Bobby served in the 1011th Service & Supply Army Reserve Unit out of Independence, KS from1966-1968 until the unit was called to active duty serving one tour in Vietnam from 1968-1969. Upon his return he worked in the family painting business before starting a 30 year career with ConocoPhillips in Bartlesville, OK and Houston, TX, where he lived for 26 years until retiring to Ocala, FL in 2008. Bobby started his own neighborhood handyman business in addition to working full time as Facilities Manager at Ocala West United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Linda Gaylene McGinnis and (3) children; Larissa, Megan and Noel. (6) grandchildren; Hope, Kayla, Kaden, Emily, Hailey and Sofia. (1) great grandchild; Eli.
Bobby's life will be celebrated on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the outdoor pavilion at Ocala West United Methodist Church.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
