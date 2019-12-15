|
|
RICHARDS, BOBBY
Bobby Richards, 82, of Ft. McCoy passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at his home. Bobby was born in Elba, AL. and moved to this area 18 years ago from Winter Garden. He retired from Continental Can Company. He enjoyed the woods and mostly spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving children and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and a host of friends.
The family will be having a viewing on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with the Celebration of Life Service starting at 11:00 at Ft. McCoy Baptist Church with the burial to follow at Ft. McCoy Cemetery.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019