More Obituaries for BOBBY RICHARDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BOBBY RICHARDSON

BOBBY RICHARDSON Obituary
RICHARDSON, BOBBY
It is with profound sadness that the family of Dr. Bobby Richardson announces his passing. He crossed the bar on October 10, 2019. Bobby was born in Bessemer City, NC on January 10, 1935 to Margaret and Arthur Richardson. He was educated at the University of NC, Chapel Hill and continued on to its medical school. Dr. Bobby established his pediatric practice in Ocala in 1966 and faithfully served generations of its children.
Dr. Bobby will be remembered most for the patience, care and respect that he gave to his patients, but also for his skillful fishing out of Bonita Club. He had the perseverance, understanding and local knowledge necessary to make him a truly great fisherman.
Bobby loved his wife, Ann, his children, and grandchildren and was fiercely proud of their accomplishments. He will be greatly missed.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ann Richardson; his sister, Billie Sue Shrum (Ray) of Newton, NC; his son, Chris Richardson of Ocala; his daughter, Beth Cannon (Craig) of Ocala; and his two grandchildren, Alice Cannon and Harris Cannon.
His sister, Betty Parker (JC), passed before him.
A service will be held on All Saints' Day, Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Ocala. Dr. Bobby would prefer that any expression of sympathy be in the form of a donation to Interfaith Emergency Services.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
