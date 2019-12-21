|
|
WHITAKER,
BOBBY THOMAS
Bobby Thomas Whitaker, born on October 30, 1967, earned his heavenly wings on November 25, 2019 from Cardiovascular Disease. He was a Veteran of the U.S army, Having served eight years.
He is kept alive by his surviving family members, his daughter, Victoria Whitaker; his stepdaughter, Tiffany Nyman; his ex-wife, Chris Whitaker; his brother, Chuck Haynes, all of Ocala, FL; his son, Ryan Thornton; his twin sister, Barbara (Scott) Tarrer; his brother, Kevin Mcgahee; his mother, Jennette (Charles) Magahee-McCorkale; and father, Larry (Janice) whitaker; several nieces and nephews; one great niece; and two great nephews, all of Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amber Marie; his brother, Mike Mcgahee, his uncle, Terry Mcgahee; and his grandparents, Olin and Lizzy Whitaker.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, invitations will be sent out with dates, times, and location.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019