More Obituaries for Bobby Whitaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Thomas Whitaker

Bobby Thomas Whitaker Obituary
WHITAKER,
BOBBY THOMAS
Bobby Thomas Whitaker, born on October 30, 1967, earned his heavenly wings on November 25, 2019 from Cardiovascular Disease. He was a Veteran of the U.S army, Having served eight years.
He is kept alive by his surviving family members, his daughter, Victoria Whitaker; his stepdaughter, Tiffany Nyman; his ex-wife, Chris Whitaker; his brother, Chuck Haynes, all of Ocala, FL; his son, Ryan Thornton; his twin sister, Barbara (Scott) Tarrer; his brother, Kevin Mcgahee; his mother, Jennette (Charles) Magahee-McCorkale; and father, Larry (Janice) whitaker; several nieces and nephews; one great niece; and two great nephews, all of Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amber Marie; his brother, Mike Mcgahee, his uncle, Terry Mcgahee; and his grandparents, Olin and Lizzy Whitaker.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, invitations will be sent out with dates, times, and location.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
