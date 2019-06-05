|
|
HART, BONNIE C.
Bonnie C. Hart, 77, retired hair dresser and salon owner, of Silver Springs, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, with her loving husband by her side. She was born in Jacksonville on July 19, 1941 to Adolphus D. and Doris B. Chancey.
Those left to honor her love are her husband of 46 years, Eugene 'Bud' Hart; four children, John (Nancy) Hart, Dawn (David) Garcia, Tammi Fountain (Sam Hill), and Shana (Eric) Gisler. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and one more on the way.
Waiting to welcome her into eternity was her son, Steven M. Hart who passed away in 2010.
Her Memorial Service is on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2pm at Forest United Methodist Church located at 17635 E. Hwy 40, Silver Springs, FL 34488.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 5 to June 6, 2019