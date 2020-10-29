1/1
Bonnie Kaye Golden
Bonnie Kaye Golden
Bonnie Kaye Golden, 71, passed away October 24, 2020. She was born August 7, 1949, in Fort Benning, GA to the late Terry Pasteur Young and Doris Hattaway Young. She worked for more than 30 years as Accountant at Collier Jernigan & Goedert PA.
She is preceded in death by her parents Terry and Doris Young, her husband Earl Dwain Golden, and her sister-in-law Betty Golden Breon. She is survived by her daughters, Shannon Jones (Jonathan), Terri Golden (Bob); three grandchildren Jonathan Thomas Jones (Ariana), Jessica Jones Bongiovanni (Kyle), and Chloe Golden, six great-grandchildren, her sister-n-law Reva Stillion, nieces Stephanie Breon LaManna, Keesha Poe, and a nephew Randall Poe.
Bonnie graduated from North Marion High, Central Florida Community College, and attended the University of Florida.
She traveled often to visit her daughter in Alaska, traveled with her mother, and attended many quilt shows across the United States with her close friend Betty Craig.
She loved quilting and created many quilts for family and friends that will be treasured. She was quilting up to the day she passed away.
Family request masks are worn.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, October 30, 2020 at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL. Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Anthony Cemetery, Anthony, FL.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
