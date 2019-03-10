|
TERRELL,
BONNIE WILLIAMS, 77
Ocala - Longtime pastor's wife of Oakcrest Baptist Church passed away from natural causes on March 7, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, William D. Terrell on March 7, 2014.
Bonnie was born on June 10, 1941 in Madison, FL to Shellie Sylvester and Cora Louise Williams. She was retired from the Marion County School System where she served as a para-professional. However, her true joy was hospitality - cooking, decorating, and using her creativity for the benefit of her family, friends, Ocala Springs and Oakcrest Baptist Churches, and anyone who needed her help.
She is survived by her son, David (Sheri) Terrell; daughter, Elise (Ken) Kilgore; six grandchildren, Shea Lyn, Miranda, Zackary, Justin, Josh, and Danny; six great-grandchildren, Addison, Ethan, Gracelyn, Carsen, Roselyn, and Noah; sister, Barbara (Ted) Burrell; brother, Raymond (Deborah) Williams; brother, Edgar Williams; brother, Caroll (Betty) Williams; and many other family and friends who loved her.
A celebration service will be held in her honor on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Oakcrest Baptist Church, 1109 N.E. 28th Street, Ocala. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. with a service following at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ocala Springs Baptist Church for Samaritan's Purse. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019